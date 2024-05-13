Advertisement

The dramatic comedy movie Dil Chahta Hai marked Farhan Akhtar's debut as a director. The starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, was released 23 years ago and remains etched in the minds of cinemagoers. The movie also starred Suchitra Pillai in the key role of Saif's overbearing girlfriend. In a recent interview, the actress shared some anecdotes right from the sets of Dil Chahta Hai and revealed that people were scared of Akshaye. She also shared how once Saif angered Farhan during filming.

People used to be scared of Akshaye Khanna: Suchitra Pillai

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra shared her experience working with Akshaye and Aamir Khan. Opening up about the Race actor, she revealed that he is quite a reserved person in nature. However, when she got to know him, he turned into fun. His reserved nature used to scare people. "People used to be scared of him, thinking what would be his mood today," she added.

(A still from the song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe | Image: YouTube)

Speaking about Aamir, Pillai said that even then, the Lagaan actor was a "perfectionist". "He would do rehearsals. But he had no ego, no showsha. In fact, all the three actors were like that, so down-to-earth, just present to make a fantastic film and it showed," she added.

Advertisement

(A still from the song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe | Image: YouTube)

When Farhan Akhtar scolded Saif Ali Khan

Recalling a hilarious incident, Pillai revealed that they were shooting the song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe in which all three actors had to wear leather pants. "I remember in one of the scene before the song when Aamir comes and sits on the chair beside me and Saif said something in my ear," she continued. On seeing this, Aamir said, "Haan, I know where you are looking," and she burst out into laughter. This didn't go down well with Farhan and he started screaming at them.

Advertisement

Dil Chahta Hai was a groundbreaking film by introduced a realistic portrayal of the modern Indian youth. The film went on to win two National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Male Playback Singer.