Suhani Bhatnagar Dies At 19: Look Back At Her Time With The Dangal Team | In Photos
Suhani Bhatnagar's sudden passing at 19, has come as a shock to the industry. The budding actress was best known for playing the younger Babita Kumari.
News of Suhani Bhatnagar's untimely passing at the age of 19, broke on Saturday, February 17. The news was confirmed by Aamir Khan Productions in an official X post expressing their condolences. For the unversed, Suhani was known for essaying the role of a younger Babita Kumari in 2016 release Dangal.
A look back at Suhani Bhatnagar's time with team Dangal
A scroll through Suhani's Instagram handle will lead one back to 2016, which is when her first and only film Dangal released. The child actor evidently shared a lovely camaraderie with the entire cast of the film, something captured through the several posted photos.
Sharing this photo back in 2016, Suhani wrote, “Geeta babita Jr.babita and the director…” The photo features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari along with Suhani.
Here, Suhani can be seen standing with the entire primary team of Dangal as they wrap up an interview for news agency ANI.
Much of the late child actor's Dangal memories shared to her Instagram handle, happen to be from the time the team was promoting the film across the country.
The team, with Suhani in tow, evidently shared a rather warm understanding with one another. Here the younger members of the cast can be seen together at the movies.
This photo was interestingly captioned “Dangal ke pehelwan..” as the entire team posed together in the middle of promotions.
Suhani also shared a warm equation with Aamir Khan as she and Zaira Wasim can be seen sharing a few goofy moments with the actor.
Aamir Khan Productions shares condolences for Suhani Bhatnagar's family
The official X handle of Aamir Khan Productions, shared a post expressing their condolences for Suhani's grieving mother. The post detailed how talented Suhani was, even at that young an age, and a complete “team player”. The post even went on to detail how Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani.
The caption to the post read, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace”.
