English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Suhani Bhatnagar's Father Details Her Excruciating Battle With Auto-immune Condition Dermatomyositis

Suhani Bhatnagar was suffering from an auto-immune condition Dermatomyositis. Following her death, her father opened up about her struggle with the disease.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Suhani Bhatnagar
Suhani Bhatnagar | Image:Suhani Bhatnagar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer hit film Dangal in 2016, passed away aged 19 on February 17. The actress was suffering from a rare auto-immune condition Dermatomyositis. Following her death, her father Sumit Bhatnagar opened up about her struggle with the disease. 

Suhani Bhatnagar's father details her last days before her death 

In a conversation with ANI, Sumit revealed that Suhani died on February 16 after medical complications. He said, “Swelling began in left hand. We consulted a lot of doctors but it could not be diagnosed. The disease finally got diagnosed at AIIMS a couple of weeks back. She was given steroids. Swelling spread through her body. Her strength diminished and body ache increased. Treatment was ongoing. It takes months to get better.” 

 

Sumit added due to her weak immune system Suhani caught an infection, which led to fluid filling her body and her lungs collapsing eventually resulting in her death. He explained, “The steroids led to low immunity and she caught infection in the hospital. The fluid filled her body and her lungs collapsed. Her oxygen levels dropped. She was on ventilator support. She died in the hospital. We learnt about the disease two months back. It is a rare disease. It is auto immune condition and it affects the body and its immunity. It affects 4-5 people in the world. It is very risky and dangerous.” 

Sanya Malhotra mourns the loss of Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar 

Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram account to pen a note for the loss of Suhani. The actress made a note of her ‘talent’ and called her ‘special’. She expressed her shock at the sudden demise of her co-actor.

 

Taking to Instagram Sanya Malhotra wrote, “I can’t believe it`s real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace Chotu. My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet and the entire family.” Additionally, Suhani’s on-screen sister Zaira Wasim also penned a note on her passing. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

17 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

21 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Imrana Baba Arrested by Police for Ordering IEDs

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. South Africa great Mike Procter dies: Look at his illustrious career

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. New to investing? FDs vs Mutual Funds explained

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. China's Lunar New Year tourism spending outpacing pre-COVID levels

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. AHFCs witnessed improvement in Net Interest margin: CareEdge

    Economy News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo