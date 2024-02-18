Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer hit film Dangal in 2016, passed away aged 19 on February 17. The actress was suffering from a rare auto-immune condition Dermatomyositis. Following her death, her father Sumit Bhatnagar opened up about her struggle with the disease.

Suhani Bhatnagar's father details her last days before her death

In a conversation with ANI, Sumit revealed that Suhani died on February 16 after medical complications. He said, “Swelling began in left hand. We consulted a lot of doctors but it could not be diagnosed. The disease finally got diagnosed at AIIMS a couple of weeks back. She was given steroids. Swelling spread through her body. Her strength diminished and body ache increased. Treatment was ongoing. It takes months to get better.”

Sumit added due to her weak immune system Suhani caught an infection, which led to fluid filling her body and her lungs collapsing eventually resulting in her death. He explained, “The steroids led to low immunity and she caught infection in the hospital. The fluid filled her body and her lungs collapsed. Her oxygen levels dropped. She was on ventilator support. She died in the hospital. We learnt about the disease two months back. It is a rare disease. It is auto immune condition and it affects the body and its immunity. It affects 4-5 people in the world. It is very risky and dangerous.”

Sanya Malhotra mourns the loss of Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar

Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram account to pen a note for the loss of Suhani. The actress made a note of her ‘talent’ and called her ‘special’. She expressed her shock at the sudden demise of her co-actor.

Taking to Instagram Sanya Malhotra wrote, “I can’t believe it`s real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace Chotu. My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet and the entire family.” Additionally, Suhani’s on-screen sister Zaira Wasim also penned a note on her passing.