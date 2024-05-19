Advertisement

Sumona Chakravarti, known for being a part of Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kapil Sharma’s comedy shows, also featured in Anurag Basu’s 2012 film Barfi. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz, the movie saw Sumona in the role of Ileana’s friend. In a recent interview with PTI, the actress revealed she worked in Barfi without the script.

Sumona Chakravarti on her working experience in Barfi

Talking about the time when she was filming for Barfi, Sumona recalled the cast wasn’t given a script. She said, "For ‘Barfi!’, we didn't even have the script but the idea was to work with Anurag da. I took up the film thinking, ‘This will be an amazing crash course as an actor’. I knew I’ll get to work with Ranbir.”

Sumona Chakravarti in Barfi

Sumona expressed regret about not sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra but was happy she got to work with Anurag Basu. “With Priyanka, unfortunately, I didn’t have a scene but it was amazing to be a brick on the wall. You learn so much by just having a film like ‘Barfi’ on your resume," the actress added.

Ranbir Kapoor on working without a script in Barfi

Previously, Ranbir has also revealed that he worked without a script in Barfi. In a conversation with Film Companion, the actor said, “Anurag Basu is a very different species of director. When we were working on Barfi!, there were many times that Priyanka, Ileana, Saurabh sir and many of us actors used to sit waiting for a shot and we had no idea what was going on. There was no script, there was no blueprint of where the story was going to go. We all knew what the story is but there was no screenplay of sorts. Dada always improvised and always created it.”

