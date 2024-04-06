×

Updated March 19th, 2023 at 09:48 IST

Suniel Shetty reveals his biggest fear about Hera Pheri 3: Can we get...?

Suniel Shetty spilled some details about Hera Pheri 3 and if at all the comedy threequel, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, will take a time leap.

Reported by: Hardika Gupta
suniel shetty
@sunielshetty/Instagram | Image:self
  • 2 min read
Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal are gearing up for the third installment of the hit comedy franchise Hera Pheri. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel revealed that the film will take a time leap. He also revealed that the movie will depict the emotional journeys of Baburao (Paresh Rawal), Shyam (Suneil Shetty) and Raju (Akshay Kumar) and their struggles in life. 

When asked if the film will take a time leap due to the long gap between the second and third parts, Suniel said, "Yes and No. Because the characters are the same and it's their journeys so you don't have to take that kind of a leap from a story perspective. All I know is that it's a great script. It's an emotional journey, again of these three guys and their struggles. Baba (Sanjay Dutt) is also coming in. "

Suniel Shetty on the only fear he has for Hera Pheri 3

In the same interview, Suniel Shetty opened up about the only fear he has for Hera Pheri 3. He said, "The only fear is that can we get even remotely close to the original. There I think that if we do things honestly and maintain that honesty, people will latch onto the film. Hera Pheri was a very honest film and it has got great recall value. So I am looking forward to it."

The actor also confirmed that sequels to Bhagam Bhag and Awara Paagal Deewana are in the works. He said that he will reprise the role of Yeda Anna in the Awara Paagal Deewana sequel.

Published March 19th, 2023 at 09:48 IST

