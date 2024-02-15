Advertisement

Suniel Shetty: Suniel Shetty was elated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14. The actor took a trip down the memory lane and shared his experience from the time he visited the BAPS Mandir during its construction phase. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates. The temple will be open to public access from March 1.

Suniel Shetty shares his memories from his first visit to BAPS Mandir

Suniel Shetty took to his social media handle X to share memories from the time he visited the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi during its construction phase. He wrote, "Memories of visiting the BAPS mandir in Abu Dhabi during its construction flood my mind today. Such a tranquil experience. Today, as PM @narendramodi inaugurates this symbol of global harmony, I'm filled with pride and joy. Can't wait to revisit soon and immerse myself in its serene aura. @AbuDhabiMandir @BAPS #AbuDhabiMandir #HistoryOfHarmony."

Memories of visiting the BAPS mandir in Abu Dhabi during its construction flood my mind today. Such a tranquil experience. Today, as PM @narendramodi inaugurates this symbol of global harmony, I'm filled with pride and joy. Can't wait to revisit soon and immerse myself in its… pic.twitter.com/VCn7dY1irp — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 14, 2024

Suniel Shetty also shared a video in which he dropped a glimpse of the BAPS Mandir. In the video, Suniel can be seen walking inside the BAPS temple with pure joy. A priest can be seen explaining him about the architecture of the temple. Suniel Shetty also shared a glimpse of the temple premise in the video.

PM Modi at BAPS Mandir | Image: X

Prime Minister inaugurated the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the sprawling BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, on Wednesday. The temple will be open to the public on March 1. PM Modi arrived in the UAE for a two-day visit on Tuesday and was greeted by a Guard of Honour. This is the Prime Minister's seventh visit to the UAE and his second to Qatar since 2014. The Prime Minister's visit to the Gulf nation aims to strengthen cooperation in a variety of areas, including energy, ports, fintech, digital infrastructure, railways, and investment flows.