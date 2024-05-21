Advertisement

Sunny Deol has been on a roll after the success of his previous release, Gadar 2. After the film's massive success at the box office, the actor is all set for the sequel of his 1997 hit film Border. This time, Sunny Deol will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana.

When will Border 2 go on floors?

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Border 2 will go on floors in October this year. The film will be bankrolled by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta. Pinkvilla quoted, "The team behind Border 2 has been working tirelessly to prepare everything and it's been a long time in the making as they wanted to do justice to the magnitude of the first film. Now, as the preparations are almost done, the team will begin shooting, as it stands now, the team will begin shooting in October."

Border still | Image: X

What is the plot of Border 2?

Initially, it was reported that the movie would be a sequel but a source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that the plot of Border 2 will revolve around the incident that took place the same night of Border's events. "The battle of Longewala was fought not just by our Indian army but the Navy and the Air Force was also involved and the story of Border 2 will recap events from the perspectives of all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces," the source added.

Advertisement

Ayushmann file photo | Image: X

The producers are targeting to release the movie on January 23, 2026, leading to the Republic Day holiday on January 26. However, the makers are yet to confirm the reports and officially announce the movie.

