Sunny Deol Starrer Lahore, 1947 Dream Team To Have These People, Reveals Rajkumar Santoshi
After the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is set to star in Rajkumar Santoshi's next directorial Lahore 1947, which will be produced by Aamir Khan.
Rajkumar Santoshi has opened up on the mega collaboration with Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol for his next directorial Lahore 1947, calling it a special reunion of the most talented people. The upcoming periodic film is being produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It marks the first collaboration between the trio - Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny and Aamir.
Rajkumar Santoshi opens up about collaborating with Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol
In a new statement, the director called Lahore 1947 a "very important project" of his career and said that he has grown attached to the film. "Lahore 1947 is a very special film, emotionally attached and a very important project in my career. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, and this time he is collaborating as a producer," he added.
Recalling working with Sunny Deol in Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak, the director shared that they have made the most loved films which turned out to be a hit at the box office.
When asked about whom he is roping in as a music director, to this, he revealed, "For a film of this magnitude, I can't think of anyone other than AR Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now."
"Javed Akhtar and I have shared a very good bond with each other for many years, having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together. With all the positivity and energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon," Rajkumar concluded.
More about Lahore, 1947
Aamir Khan Productions announced the film last year in October and shared a note that read, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings. a.”
