Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Sunny Deol Starrer Lahore, 1947 Dream Team To Have These People, Reveals Rajkumar Santoshi

After the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is set to star in Rajkumar Santoshi's next directorial Lahore 1947, which will be produced by Aamir Khan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sunny Deol with Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan
Sunny Deol with Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajkumar Santoshi has opened up on the mega collaboration with Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol for his next directorial Lahore 1947, calling it a special reunion of the most talented people. The upcoming periodic film is being produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It marks the first collaboration between the trio - Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny and Aamir.

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up about collaborating with Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol

In a new statement, the director called Lahore 1947 a "very important project" of his career and said that he has grown attached to the film. "Lahore 1947 is a very special film, emotionally attached and a very important project in my career. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, and this time he is collaborating as a producer," he added.

Recalling working with Sunny Deol in Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak, the director shared that they have made the most loved films which turned out to be a hit at the box office.

Advertisement

When asked about whom he is roping in as a music director, to this, he revealed, "For a film of this magnitude, I can't think of anyone other than AR Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now."

12 Vintage AR Rahman Songs That We Still Play On Loop - HELLO! India
(A file photo of AR Rahman| Image: Instagram)

"Javed Akhtar and I have shared a very good bond with each other for many years, having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together. With all the positivity and energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon," Rajkumar concluded.

Advertisement
Director Rajkumar Santoshi returns with Gandhi - Godse Ek Yudh | Filmfare.com
(A file photo of Rajkumar Santoshi | Image: Instagram)

More about Lahore, 1947

Aamir Khan Productions announced the film last year in October and shared a note that read, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings. a.” 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement