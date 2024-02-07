Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 09:05 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Shares Heatfelt Video Of Late Actor On His Birth Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai in 2020. Today, January 21 marks his 38th birth anniversary.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti
A file photo of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Today, January 21, marks the birth anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, his sister took to her Instagram account to share a video of the late actor along with a note wishing him on his birthday. 

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister pens a note for her ‘Sona sa bhai’ 

On January 21, Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram account to share a video montage of her brother Sushant Singh. She shared unseen clips of the late actor, along with the test “Happy birthday Bhai. Sushweta Forever.” Along with the video, Shweta wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever….infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud.” 

She continued the note by stating that she is sending him wishes and affection even in heaven so he feels overwhelmed with love. She added, “3…2….1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path. Sending abundant love and well-wishes his way, so that even in heaven, he feels overwhelmed by the immense affection we are showering upon him.

What Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister said about his birth 

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been vocal about the bond she shared with her brother. She wrote a book titled Pain: A Portal To Enlightenment to chronicle the life and the fond memories of the late actor. In the book, Shweta recalled how after her birth, her parents wished to have a son since they had lost another son early in life. 

A file photo of Shweta Singh with Sushant Singh Rajput | Image: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram 

She shared, “My family members have often told me that Mom and Dad wanted a son, more so because Mumma's first child had been a son and she had lost him at a very young age.” She shared that her brother was born on January 21, 1986, after rituals and spiritual visits. In an unexpected and unfortunate turn of events, the actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 09:05 IST

