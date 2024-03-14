Advertisement

It is going to be almost four years since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and the mystery around his death still remains unsolved. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has issued a video statement and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the CBI probe regarding her brother’s death case. Taking to her official social media handle, Shweta shared a video of herself. In the caption, she wrote, “5 months since my brother Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, and we still seek answers. PM Modi ji, kindly help us know the progress of the CBI investigation. Justice for Sushant is our plea.”

Shweta Singh Kirti urges PM Modi to look into CBI probe

In the video, Shweta says, “I am recording this message for our Prime Minister Modi ji. I wanted to bring to your attention that this is the 45th month of Bhai’s passing away and we still don’t know any updates on the investigation that is being conducted by the CBI.” She added, “I would highly request your intervention into the matter because as a family and as a country, we are grappling with so many answered questions in this case.”

Shweta further mentioned that PM Modi’s attention will really help them to know where the CBI has reached in its investigation. “It will even help us to inculcate the faith within our judiciary system. It will really bring peace to a lot of howling hearts which have been looking for some kind of relief, answers, who wants to know the truth, what happened that day on 14th of June. Thank you,” Shweta added.

Shweta confesses to feeling Sushant’s presence even after his demise

In an interview in February, Shweta shared insights into her spiritual experiences and coping mechanisms following the loss of her brother on Preetika Rao's podcast. Describing their relationship as "cute", Shweta confessed to feeling his presence even after his demise. She said, "We had a very cute relationship and we were almost like twins." Recalling an incident post his passing, Shweta recounted searching for her lost AirPods when she distinctly heard Sushant's voice guiding her to their location.

Shweta stated, “I lost my AirPods toh I was looking for it everywhere and I was not able to find it. Toh bhai dheere se mere kaan mein bolta hain (he softly whispered in my ear), I felt it like his voice and his husky voice and everything. Tumhara AirPod tumhare curtain ke peeche hain. Jao waha par mil jayega on the window sill (Your AirPods are behind the curtain on the window sill.)"

More about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput known for his role in the television series Pavitra Rishta ventured into Bollywood with his debut film Kai Po Che! in 2013. He went on to star in several films like MS Dhoni : The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. His final appearance was in Dil Bechara alongside Sanjana Sanghi. Tragically, he was discovered deceased in his residence on June 14, 2020.