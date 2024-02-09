Advertisement

Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the release of the final season of her show Aarya. The show features the actress in a lead role as a fierce mother who goes to all bounds for the safety of her children. Ahead of the show’s release, she opened up about a time in the industry when women were not allowed to be opinionated and if they were, like her, they would be adorned with labels.

Sushmita Sen on being labelled as ‘difficult’ for asking questions

In conversation with Pinkvilla, ahead of Aarya's release, Sushmita Sen opened up about being labelled as opinionated for expressing her views. She elaborated that as an actress if one does not agree with everything that is being said, then she is termed ‘difficult’. She emphasised that the rules were particularly different for women.

She asserted, “Opinionated absolutely, I have faced. But agar aap har cheez ke baare mein agree nahi karte in the 90s, whatever it is. If you as an actress asked for ki role mein karna kya hai, you are difficult as an actor to deal with. Aap bahut jyada sawaal jawaab karte ho. Aurton ko nahi karna chahiye.........Galatfehmi. Sawaal hai jaroor kijiye. (In the 90s, if you didn't agree with everything, whatever it may be, and as an actress if you asked questions about your role, you were considered difficult to deal with. You asked too many questions. Women should not do this... Misconception. Asking questions is essential)” She then urged the females to always speak up for their rights. She advocated for always asking questions and asserted that the minute one stops doing that their ‘freedom’ is curbed.

Sushmita Sen weighs in on her character in Aarya 3

In the same interview, Sushmita asserted, "Aarya is very dear to me yes. I think Aarya is a very modern understanding of stree shakti (women's power).” She further asserted that it was the “right time” to make the show. She went on to appreciate the strength and determination shown by her character in the show.