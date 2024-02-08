English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Sushmita Sen steps out in Mumbai with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, sparks dating rumours

Sushmita Sen was snapped with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Bandra, Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The duo were seen happily greeting the paparazzi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl
Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl in Mumbai | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sushmita Sen has been in the news owing to her relationship with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. After dropping a heartfelt post on Rohman's birthday, the ex-couple were snapped together in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. A video of them is going viral on the internet in which they can be seen happily posing for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's day out

In the video shared by a paparazzo, Sushmita and Rohman were seen exiting a building together in Bandra. They didn't shy away from the camera rather happily posed together when the paps requested them. The Taali actress can be seen in a denim-on-denim ensemble with huge sunglasses. Rohman, on the other hand, dons a black T-shirt with joggers. Sushmita also blew kisses at the lensmen before heading towards her car.

Sushmita Sen's birthday post for Babush aka Rohman Shawl

On January 5, the actress shared a photo on her Instagram handle along with a heartfelt birthday note for ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, wishing him a "toast" of happiness and abundance of love. In the image, they are twinning in black winter ensembles - she is wearing a black jogger and a matching leather jacket paired it with a grey beanie cap and boots. On the other hand, Rohman is wearing black joggers and a matching jacket.

The birthday post reads: “Happyyyyyy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl. A toast to your happiness always!!! Abundance of love & Duas!!! Mmuuuaaah!!!!” soon after she dropped the post, Rohman was quick to reply, “Thank you Babushh.” Sushmita’s daughter Renee commented, “I love this picture.”

Sushmita and Rohman dated from 2018 to 2021. The former Miss Universe had announced their break up through an Instagram post on December 23, 2021. Despite the breakup, the two remained together and Rohman is often seen accompanying the actress at the events.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

