Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

Did You Know Sushmita Sen Was Laughing, Joking In OT Soon After Suffering Heart Attack?

Sushmita Sen in a new interview has revealed that she was laughing and joking in the operation theatre after suffering heart attack.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sushmita
Sushmita | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood sensation Sushmita Sen recently opened up about her health struggles during the shooting of Aarya Season 3 and revealed that she had suffered 'a massive heart attack'. In a candid interview with Curly Tales, the actor shared details about her health journey and talked about her battle with an autoimmune condition that plagued her with brain fog and memory lapses.

What did Sushmita Sen say about her diagnosis of an autoimmune condition?

Reflecting on her health scare, Sen disclosed, “One of the biggest problems with that is brain fog. I ask you, ‘What is your name?’ and then two seconds later I ask you again, ‘What is your name?’ I’m sorry. As a public figure, that was something that bothered me a lot because I was suddenly not in my power to be aware and mindful.”

 

 

Despite having received a 'fabulous report' just six months before the cardiac arrest, Sen talked about the importance of remaining vigilant about one's health. "Overall, I’ve always been pretty aware of my health. I think that my mother, my father, both are heart patients, so we’ve always been genetically aware and testing ourselves," she shared.

Advertisement

Sushmita holds a positive approach towards life

Sen's positive outlook and zest for life played a crucial role in her recovery. “But if you ask me about my lifestyle, I celebrate life. I have always been a happy person, so that really helped through this crisis because I was laughing even at the OT table. We were joking, me and my doctor. I had a really fun doctor, so we were just looking at the angioplasty happening, and we really had a terrific time” she recounted.

Advertisement

 

 

Sushmita was most recently seen in Aarya Season 3 and before that featured in the biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant which was titled.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

22 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

23 minutes ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

24 minutes ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

25 minutes ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

27 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

28 minutes ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

30 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

34 minutes ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

an hour ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

an hour ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

6 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

7 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

8 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

12 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

12 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nationwide Support Pours in For Republic's Fearless Journalism

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Traffic Diversions on These Noida Routes Today: Advisory

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Chalo March to Continue on Feb 21, Farmer Leaders Warn

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Two Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Ghaziyeh, Witnesses Claim: Report

    World23 minutes ago

  5. Actors Who Played The Role Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Galleries23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo