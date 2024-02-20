Advertisement

Bollywood sensation Sushmita Sen recently opened up about her health struggles during the shooting of Aarya Season 3 and revealed that she had suffered 'a massive heart attack'. In a candid interview with Curly Tales, the actor shared details about her health journey and talked about her battle with an autoimmune condition that plagued her with brain fog and memory lapses.

What did Sushmita Sen say about her diagnosis of an autoimmune condition?

Reflecting on her health scare, Sen disclosed, “One of the biggest problems with that is brain fog. I ask you, ‘What is your name?’ and then two seconds later I ask you again, ‘What is your name?’ I’m sorry. As a public figure, that was something that bothered me a lot because I was suddenly not in my power to be aware and mindful.”

Despite having received a 'fabulous report' just six months before the cardiac arrest, Sen talked about the importance of remaining vigilant about one's health. "Overall, I’ve always been pretty aware of my health. I think that my mother, my father, both are heart patients, so we’ve always been genetically aware and testing ourselves," she shared.

Sushmita holds a positive approach towards life

Sen's positive outlook and zest for life played a crucial role in her recovery. “But if you ask me about my lifestyle, I celebrate life. I have always been a happy person, so that really helped through this crisis because I was laughing even at the OT table. We were joking, me and my doctor. I had a really fun doctor, so we were just looking at the angioplasty happening, and we really had a terrific time” she recounted.

Sushmita was most recently seen in Aarya Season 3 and before that featured in the biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant which was titled.