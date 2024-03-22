Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande was just seen in Randeep Hooda starrer Swantantrya Veer Savarkar. The actress has essayed the role of Yamunabai, wife to Randeep Hooda's Savarkar. Ankita recently had quite the outburst, directed at the paparazzi. A video of the same has been doing the rounds of the internet.

Ankita Lokhande loses her calm at the paparazzi



Ankita Lokhande recently attended a special screening held in Mumbai for her latest release, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actress was accompanied by her husband Vicky Jain and her friends Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi and Rashmi Desai. Though Ankita was in high spirits for most of the night, she did end up losing her cool at the paparazzi.

Advertisement



Some of the paparazzo's had stationed themselves right outside the doors of the theatre. The commotion being created is what led Ankita to walk right out and school the paparazzi. The actress asked them to behave themselves and respectfully be mindful of the fact that a movie is underway inside. The actress looked evidently cheesed off with the paparazzi's behaviour, which too tapered off after the sudden scolding.

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda did not want Ankita Lokhande in Swantatrya Veer Savarkar



At a press conference held ahead of the film's release, Ankita Lokhande revealed how Randeep Hooda, who has not only essayed the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, but has also directed the project, had pointedly told her that he did not want her in the film. The reason behind the same was that Hooda felt Ankita was "too pretty" to play the role of Yamunabai.

Advertisement



Randeep had told Ankita, "I don’t think I want you in the film". She further added, "He was like, ‘You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar).’ I was like, ‘Please don’t say that. He (Randeep) had done so much research, he was so sure about what he wanted in the film, he knew everything about what she (Yamunabai Savarkar) was like. She was the successful woman behind a successful man (Veer Savarkar)."