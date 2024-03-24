×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Day 2: Randeep Hooda's Film Mints Over ₹2 Crore in India

Owing to the positive and strong word-of-mouth, the film has witnessed growth on Saturday and is expected to receive more reception on Sunday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda as the lead, opened to a slow start and as expected it witnessed a jump on Saturday. Marking Hooda's directorial debut, the film has shown a 100 per cent jump at the domestic box office. It seems the film hugely benefited from the positive word-of-mouth.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 2

As per a report in Sacnilk, the film earned ₹2.25 on the second day of the release and seeing the earnings, the film is expected to grow bigger on Sunday. Adding the two-day collection, the total earnings stand at ₹3.30 crore. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar had an overall 25.30% Hindi occupancy with maximum ticket sales for night shows - 33.45 per cent.

(A poster of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar | Image: Instagram)
However, the film fell short of Madgaon Express' total collection which is ₹4.50 crore. On Saturday, Kunal Kemmu's directorial witnessed a major growth and minted ₹3 crore at domestic box office collection. Owing to the strong word-of-mouth, Madgaon Express is expected to grow bigger on Sunday. The film opened at ₹1.5 crore.

(A poster of Madgaon Express | Image: Instagram)
A look at Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's review

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is Randeep Hooda's magnum opus. However, taking over the reigns as a director for the first time has done a great disservice to the actor's vision for the same. The film delivers on the claim of tracing Hindu nationalist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life in its entirety, sometimes almost too intricately. However, the particulars of what to include and what to discard are where a director's experience in gauging audience perception comes into play. Randeep Hooda proves his mettle as a bona fide biopic veteran. The film also carries a strong glimpse of the actor's raw potential as a director. (Click to read the full review by Republic).

Published March 24th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

