Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, one of India's most controversial revolutionaries and political figures, premiered in theaters on Friday, March 22. Randeep Hooda marked his directorial debut with this historical drama. The actor also co-wrote and produced the film. After witnessing a slow start the box office, Veer Savarkar picked up pace despite stiff competition from Madgaon Express.

Veer Savarkar shows growth over the weekend

After a slow start with an opening day collection of only ₹1.05 crore, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar saw more than 100 percent increase on Saturday, collecting ₹2.25 crore at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film's third day of release, Sunday, March 24, saw a slight increase and earned ₹2.60 crore, bringing the opening weekend total to ₹5.90 crore.

Meanwhile, Madgaon Express collected ₹2.75 crore on Saturday, a significant increase from ₹1.5 crore on its first day of release. According to Sacnilk, the film's earnings increased by ₹2.85 crore on its third day of release, Sunday, bringing the opening weekend's total collection to ₹7.10 crore. The two films clashed at the box office and Madgaon Express has outperformed Randeep Hooda's film.

AI-generated National Anthem from Veer Savarkar is a 'tribute to unsung heroes'

Randeep Hooda, who is currently receiving positive response to his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has said that the National Anthem used in his film is a tribute to those freedom fighters whose stories got lost in the annals of time.

The team of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has created an AI-generated National Anthem on the occasion of Martyr's Day for the film and it pays an ode to freedom fighters like V. D. Savarkar, Vasudev Balwant Phadke, Lala Hardyal, Shyamji Verma, Ganesh Babarao Savarkar, Madanlal Dhingra, Khudiram Bose, Chapekar Brothers (Damodar Hari, Balkrishna, Vasudeo Hari), Anant Kanhere and Madam Bhikaji Cama.

Randeep spoke about the AI-generated rendition. He said: "Taking forward our attempt to bring to light the stories of India's unsung heroes, many of them you will see for the first time through our #UnsungAnthem, our team has worked on an unique AI created national anthem bringing to 'life' some of the most daring men and women who fought for India's freedom but whose stories got lost in the annals of time, it's our tribute to them. Our way of saying that you will always be in our hearts. And we will never forget you! Jai Hind."

(With inputs from IANS)