×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Passes Monday Test, Mints Over ₹2 Crore

Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been standing firm at the domestic box office since Saturday despite a clash with Madgaon Express.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar | Image:Zee Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After a slow start at the domestic box office, Randeep Hooda-led Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been steady since Saturday despite witnessing a clash with Madgaon Express. The film opened to ₹1.05 crore and over the weekend saw a 100 per cent growth by taking the total to ₹6 crore. On the fourth day of the release, the film witnessed a slight dip in the collection but passed the Monday test.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 4

As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film minted ₹2.25 crore on Monday, witnessing a slight dip owing to Holi. Adding the fourth-day collection, the film's total collection now stands at ₹8.25 crore. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar boasted an overall 29.61 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday. With 301 shows, Mumbai had the maximum screenings. The occupancy rate was 36.75 per cent. Following closely, Pune had 176 shows with a 45 per cent occupancy, while NCR saw a 21.33 per cent occupancy with 155 shows.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

In addition to playing the lead role, Hooda also made his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor underwent a major physical transformation to portray the titular role when Veer Savarkar was in jail. The actor shed nearly 32 kg mostly by starving himself.

Advertisement
(A monochrome image shared by Randeep | Image: Instagram)
(A monochrome image shared by Randeep | Image: Instagram)

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar vs Madgaon Express

Hooda starrer witnessed a clash with Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express and since then has been falling behind at the box office. On Monday, the film minted ₹2.60 crore, taking the total collection to ₹9.65 crore. Madgaon Express had an overall 23.87 per cent hindi occupancy on Monday with maximum occupancy during the night shows - 28.72 per cent.

Advertisement

Coming back to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the film has been earning positive reviews from the critics and audiences. 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Baloch activists hold portraits of their missing family members during their sit-in protest, in Islamabad, Pakistan

Balochistan Crisis

a minute ago
ISRO

ISRO START 2024 Programme

2 minutes ago
Saurabh Bhardwaj

Saurabh Bhardwaj

3 minutes ago
Iga Swiatek

Swiatek, Gauff out

5 minutes ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

6 minutes ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

7 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu's Viral Pic

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

8 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP to Go Solo in Punjab

10 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

10 minutes ago
AAP protests in Delhi on Tuesday

India News Live

11 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

12 minutes ago
CUET UG 2024

CUET UG 2024 application

12 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

14 minutes ago
Moscow Attack Suspects

Moscow Terror Attack

14 minutes ago
Stock market news

Shares open lower

15 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli gets an ovation

21 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

Support Grows for Kangana

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News16 hours ago

  3. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo