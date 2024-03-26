Advertisement

After a slow start at the domestic box office, Randeep Hooda-led Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been steady since Saturday despite witnessing a clash with Madgaon Express. The film opened to ₹1.05 crore and over the weekend saw a 100 per cent growth by taking the total to ₹6 crore. On the fourth day of the release, the film witnessed a slight dip in the collection but passed the Monday test.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 4

As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, the film minted ₹2.25 crore on Monday, witnessing a slight dip owing to Holi. Adding the fourth-day collection, the film's total collection now stands at ₹8.25 crore. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar boasted an overall 29.61 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday. With 301 shows, Mumbai had the maximum screenings. The occupancy rate was 36.75 per cent. Following closely, Pune had 176 shows with a 45 per cent occupancy, while NCR saw a 21.33 per cent occupancy with 155 shows.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

In addition to playing the lead role, Hooda also made his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor underwent a major physical transformation to portray the titular role when Veer Savarkar was in jail. The actor shed nearly 32 kg mostly by starving himself.

(A monochrome image shared by Randeep | Image: Instagram)

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar vs Madgaon Express

Hooda starrer witnessed a clash with Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express and since then has been falling behind at the box office. On Monday, the film minted ₹2.60 crore, taking the total collection to ₹9.65 crore. Madgaon Express had an overall 23.87 per cent hindi occupancy on Monday with maximum occupancy during the night shows - 28.72 per cent.

Coming back to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the film has been earning positive reviews from the critics and audiences.