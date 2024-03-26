×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Sindoor In Viral Photo From Holi Celebration With Mathias Boe

The viral photo captured the group celebrating Holi together, with Taapsee Pnanu sporting a vibrant blue kurta and colourful hues adorning her face.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe | Image:Abhilash Thapilyal/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Speculations regarding the marital status of Taapsee Pannu and renowned Badminton player Mathias Boe have surged across the internet. These rumours gained momentum after a recent photo surfaced, depicting Taapsee adorned with sindoor, alongside Mathias and their friends. The buzz intensified when actor Abhilash Thapliyal, a close friend of Taapsee, shared a photo on his Instagram handle.

Did Taapsee Pannu flaunt her sindoor in Holi photos?

The viral photo captured the group celebrating Holi together, with Taapsee Pnanu sporting a vibrant blue kurta and colourful hues adorning her face. However, what captured the attention of netizens was the presence of sindoor on the actress's forehead. The emergence of this photograph has ignited speculation and curiosity among fans and the media alike, fueling discussions about the nature of Taapsee and Mathias's relationship. As the news continues to circulate, fans eagerly await official confirmation from the couple or their representatives regarding the truth behind these rumours.

Taapsee's viral photo | Image: X

 

News of Taapsee's hush-hush wedding goes viral

According to media reports Taapsee Pannu married her long time boyfriend Mathias in an intimate gathering in Udaipur. A few from the actress' Bollywood circle attended the wedding ceremony. As per media reports, the ceremonies began on Wednesday and concluded on Saturday, March 23. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony. Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara joined the wedding celebrations along with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend and has worked with her Manmarziyaan and Dobaara.

Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event. A couple of days back, Kanika shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she was seen wearing a pastel ensemble. One of the hashtags in the caption read ‘#MereYaarKiShaadi’. The pictures are apparently from Taapsee and Mathias’ wedding.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

Whatsapp logo