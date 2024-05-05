Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu got married to long-time partner and Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March. The couple had a private wedding with only family and close friends in attendance. Now, two months after her hush-hush wedding, the actress jetted off to Amsterdam on a vacation with sister Shagun Pannu and cousin Evania Pannu. However, what grabbed netizens' attention was her husband Mathias was missing from the carousel post.

Taapsee Pannu enjoys vacation without her husband Mathias Boe?

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared a set of three photos cycling across Amsterdam. The trio halted at a famous spot over a canal for photos. In the images, all three of them can be seen dressed in woollens with the actress donning a black turtleneck t-shirt paired with a woollen coat, denims and leather boots. In the caption, she wrote, "My kind of Amsterdam. Canal, cycling and sibling."

Soon after she dropped the post, her fans flooded the comment section asking about her husband Mathias. A user asked, "Where is your husband?" Another jokingly wrote, "On honeymoon without husband."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

However, a section of the internet complimented Taapsee's look. A user wrote, "Styling on point!" Another wrote, "So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow."

About Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding

In April, a video went viral on the internet showing Taapsee walking down the aisle clad in a red coloured Punjabi wedding outfit. She was dancing to the Punjabi folk song Chitta Kukkar. In the video, Taapsee dances in swag wearing a pair of sunglasses over the wedding outfit, and gets up on the stage to hug her husband. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and their gang of girls walked with the bride. As the two exchanged garlands, people surrounding them showered flower petals.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who worked with Taapsee in Thappad and Dobaara, Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma, were among the few guests at the wedding ceremony.