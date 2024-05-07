Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu has a jampacked year ahead of her with a lot of projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in the Telugu movie Mishan Impossible. For those unaware, this movie will mark Taapsee's return to the Telugu cinema almost after three years. The forthcoming film will release theatrically on 1 April 2022.

As the release date of Mishan Impossible is nearing closer, Taapsee Pannu took to her social media handle and penned a heartfelt note on why she agreed to do the project.

Taapsee Pannu on her film Mishan Impossible

On Thursday, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from her upcoming film Mishan Impossible. Along with sharing the photos from a recent press event for the film in Hyderabad, the Haseen Dillruba actor penned a long gratitude note.

In the film, Taapsee will be seen in a small role but she views it as a payback to the Telugu film industry where she initially started her career. In the caption she wrote "here r some films that one does as a good career move, There r certain films one does which are good for the craft And then there r certain films one does because of gratitude that today you have the power to pick, choose and payback. #MishanImpossible definitely falls in the latter category. (sic)"

Taapsee further opened up about the beautiful opportunities where she gets to associate with such projects and she also feels that she will be proud of this film whenever she will look at her filmography.

"Power that comes with success can make you highly addictive and greedy for more but seldom you realise the potential of the responsibility that comes with that power. Time and again I get these beautiful opportunities to associate myself with the so-called “small” films which ironically have BIG heart, films you know many will fail to understand why you chose them unless you watch them. Adding a film I know I will be proud of whenever I look at my filmography," she concluded her post.

Take a look at her post below:

Helmed by Swaroop RSJ, Mishan Impossible is a joint production of Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment.

(Image: @taapsee/Instagram)