Taapsee Pannu is currently grabbing the headlines after videos from her hush-hush wedding to Mathias Boe went viral on the internet. Now, in a recent interview, which is touted to be her first one post-wedding, the actress opened up about her life and how she wants to enjoy it beyond her work.

Taapsee Pannu on choosing films based on the value of my time

In an interview with Elle, Taapsee revealed how her film choices changed over the period. She said that now she is not afraid to ask for what she wants and feels her professional choices are largely driven by the value of my time. She wants to be sure if taking up a certain project is worth her time as she wants to enjoy life beyond work. "So, I don’t want to invest time in something that will not stand the test of time,” she added.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Taapsee/Instaragram)

The actress who has been in the industry for over a decade now has learned that there will always be people around you who have more or less than you and in the hustle to reach the top, people forget that there is no ‘top’. She is okay with "not becoming the biggest thing ever" and has realised it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession.

"I’m okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life. You are not as significant as you think you are in your head,” the actress added.

Taapsee Pannu has secretly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe

Earlier, reports were rife that Taapsee has tied the not with badminton player Mathias Boe. However, now the first video of her wedding went viral seemingly confirming her wedding. The actor, who is yet to officialy confirm the reports, got married in last month in Udaipur. For the wedding, she wore an embellished red suit set with red chooda and traditional kaleere. Mathias, on the other hand, can be seen adorning white sherwani. In the viral video, she can be seen dancing down the aisle to the song Kothe Te Aa Mahiya.