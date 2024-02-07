Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 film Animal grossed over ₹912 crore globally and was declared a blockbuster on all fronts. Despite its financial success, the film faced criticism for glorifying misogynistic and violent characters. Taapsee Pannu in a recent interview with Raj Shamani recently shared her perspective on the film.

What did Taapsee Pannu say about Animal?

Although Taapsee admitted to not having watched Animal, she talked about the importance of considering the cultural context when evaluating Indian cinema. She was heard saying, "Look, I am not an extremist, so I agree to disagree with a lot of people… You cannot compare our film industries with Hollywood and say 'Why are these pseudos talking like this about Animal when they can enjoy Gone Girl as art'? Understand the difference."

Taapsee Pannu | Image: Instagram/ taapsee

When questioned about her decision to avoid such films, Taapsee shared her belief in utilising her influence responsibly. She highlighted the societal realities in India where audiences often emulate characters and lines from movies. She added, "Keeping the reality (of society) in mind, I need to exercise my power because Bollywood or being a star and actor gives you that soft power. And with power comes responsibility."

Taapsee makes it clear: I wouldn’t do it

Taapsee clarified that she respects others' choices and wouldn't dictate what films they should or shouldn't do. Addressing the need to acknowledge the freedom of choice in a democratic country, she concluded by saying, "They have their own choice; we are in a free country and we have a freedom of choice. I wouldn't do it (Animal) is what I am saying."

Taapsee Pannu | Image: Instagram/ taapsee

This isn't the first time Taapsee has critiqued films for their portrayal of sensitive themes. Previously, she expressed reservations about Kabir Singh, another film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Known for its controversial depiction of violence and misogyny, that film also emerged as a blockbuster success.