Updated March 29th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

Taare Zameen Par Star Tisca Chopra Revisits The Aamir Khan-Amole Gupte Controversy

Taare Zameen Par released in theatres back in December of 2007. Tisca Chopra essayed the role of Maya Awasthi, mother to Darsheel Safary's Ishaan Awasthi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tisca Chopra in Taare Zameen Par
Tisca Chopra in Taare Zameen Par | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Tisca Chopra shot to overnight fame with her performance as a conflicted mother to a dyslexic child in 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par. The poignant film featured the story of Darsheel Safary's Ishaan Awasthi, find his way out of the dark, when his unique perspectives are not only recognised, but nurtured by his teacher, Ram Shankar, essayed by Aamir Khan.

Tisca Chopra revisits the Taare Zameen Par controversy


Tisca Chopra recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel for a candid chat. The same, saw her revisit her time on the sets of Taare Zameen Par, a watershed moment of which was the reported creative differences between the film's original director, Amole Gupte and Aamir Khan, who not only starred, but also eventually partially directed the film.

Addressing the same, she said, "But his (Amole Gupte) and Aamir’s vision did not match. The portions Amol directed didn’t make it to the final cut. But his script itself was so wonderful. It was outstanding. After reading the script, I hesitated to even return the text to them. I didn’t want to miss those words."

Tisca Chopra says she is a graduate of the 'Aamir Khan school of filmmaking'


The interview also saw Tisca express her ardent appreciation for Aamir Khan's passion for his craft. She went so far as to call the experience of working with the actor, as akin to attending 'school'. She further added how his flair for being meticulous, is something that she personally relates to.

She said, "Aamir Khan was a school. I got to go to the Aamir Khan school of filmmaking. He was very meticulous even though it was his first film. He too was learning things and we were all a part of this process. He would involve us in blocking, shot division, choosing lenses, etc. I could relate to that kind of authenticity and love for cinema". 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

