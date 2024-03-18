×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Tabu Starrer Chandni Bar To Get A Sequel After Over Two Decades - See Details

Tabu-starrer Chandni Bar, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, originally released in theatres back in 2001 and won four National Awards.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chandni Bar
Chandni Bar | Image:Chandni Bar/IMDb
  2 min read
The National Award-winning 2001 film Chandni Bar is getting a sequel and is set to start production by mid-year, after finalising the casting and other pre-production processes. Mohan Azad, who wrote the screenplay and the dialogues for the original film, will helm the sequel.

What do we know about the Chandni Bar sequel?

According to IANS, the film has set its release for December 2025. While no actors have been officially approached yet, some cast members from the first film may be considered for roles in the sequel.

Talking about the sequel, Mohan Azad said: "The producer of this film R. Mohan had expressed this desire long ago about the sequel of ‘Chandni Bar’, about whose story we were very confused. But I am happy that we have written the story of this sequel film in a tremendous manner. And I am sure that we will be able to repeat the same success of ‘Chandni Bar’ once again in the coming year”.

What do we know about Mohan Azad?

After exploring acting and writing, Mohan Azad is venturing into direction with Chandni Bar 2. The original 2001 film, starring Tabu in the lead role was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for films like Page 3, and Fashion.

Mohan Azad's directorial debut film, What a Kismat, a unique comedy tailored for contemporary youth, is scheduled for release in theatres on March 22. The film is produced by Akhilesh Rai's RG Production.

What do we know about the original film?

The 2001 film depicts the gritty life of the Mumbai underworld, including prostitution, dance bars, and gun crime. Apart from Tabu, the film also starred Atul Kulkarni in the lead role. The film, upon its release, was a critically acclaimed hit. It won four National Awards: Best Film, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress. The film made on a budget of ₹1.5 crores reportedly earned ₹6.6 crores at the box office.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

