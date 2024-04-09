×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Tabu Was 'Pleasantly Surprised' When Vishal Bharadwaj Offered Maqbool To Her: I Wondered...

Tabu starred alongside Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Piyush Mishra in Maqbool, helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maqbool
A still from Maqbool. | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Tabu is basking in the success of her recently released film Crew. The film has collected Rs 100 crore worldwide, while has minted over Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office. As the film, continues to remain steady at the box office, the actress got candid about her career trajectory with Vogue.

Tabu is one of the prolific actors of Hindi cinema, who has starred in many memorable movies such as Iruvar, Chandni Bar, Virasat,  Astitva, Cheeni Kum and more. Among all was Maqbool, an adaptation of the play Macbeth by Shakespeare. In the film, she played the role of Nimmi (Lady Macbeth), alongside Irrfan Khan. Though the film failed to garner much of an audience during its theatrical run in India, the film was screened in the Marché du Film section of the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. Over the years, the film became a cult classic. Speaking of which, during her Vogue interview, she recalled when director Vishal Bharadwaj approached her for Nimmi's role.

(A still from Maqbool | Image: IMDb)

I wondered, ‘Does Vishal really see me this way?: Tabu

Tabu revealed that she was pleasantly surprised when Vishal Bhardwaj offered her the role. “Nimmi was such a powerful character because she is lustful, owns her sexuality and is unafraid to ask for what she wants,” Tabu said. “When I was reading the script, I wondered, ‘Does Vishal really see me this way?’ It was so special because Maqbool changed filmmaking in India. There was nothing like it before,” she added.

(A still from Maqbool | Image: IMDb)

What else do we know about Maqbool?

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Piyush Mishra, Murali Sharma and Masumeh Makhija. The film is based on William Shakespeare's Macbeth, with the Mumbai underworld as its backdrop. Aabaji (Jahangir Khan) is a powerful Don in Mumbai underworld. Maqbool (played by Irrfan) is his right-hand and most loyal person and both share a great bond. Maqbool is grateful and feels a close connection and personal indebtedness to Abba Ji. Nimmi (Tabu) is Abba Ji's mistress, but she and Maqbool are secretly in love. Nimmi encourages Maqbool's ambitions and persuades him to kill Abba Ji to take over as Don. What happens next is the movie all about.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

