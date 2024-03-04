Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia Clocks 19 Years In The Industry, Says It's 'Only The Beginning'

Taking to Instagram stories, Tamannaah Bhatia on Monday re-shared posts from her fans, congratulating her for completing 19 years in the industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia
A file phtoo of Tamannaah Bhatia. | Image:Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia completes 19 years in the industry. It was 19 years ago, when Tamannaah Bhatia's debut film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra was released in 2005. However, for the actress, it is just the beginning.

Tamannaah Bhatia pens note for her fans

Taking to Instagram stories, Tamannaah Bhatia on Monday re-shared posts from her fans, congratulating her for completing 19 years in the industry. She thanked all her fans and followers.

In one post, Tamannaah wrote: “Only the beginning my cuties.”

Tamannaah Bhatia's post | Image: Instagram

 

Tamannaah’s friend Kajal Aggarwal on Sunday night took X (formerly called Twitter), to congratulate the ‘Bhola Shankar’ actress on the milestone.

The actress also shared fan-made posters and captioned it: “#19gloriousyearsofTamannaah big congratulations on almost 2 decades darling Tamannaah Bhatia. Such lovely posters by your adorable fans."

Tamannaah Bhatia's post | Image: Instagram

 

Responding to this gesture, Tamannaah wrote: “It’s so sweet of Kaju to do this and so thoughtful of you guys.”

About Tamannaah Bhatia's debut movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Chand Sa Roshan Chehra released in 2005. The romance drama movie, which was directed by Shabah Shamsi, also features Samir Aftab. Meanwhile, Tamannaah, who has appeared in over 80 films in her 19-year-long career, has started shooting for the crime thriller Odela 2 in Varanasi. It is directed by Ashok Teja. Odela 2 is the sequel to the 2022 digital release Odela Railway Station.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah was last seen in the series Aakhri Sach with Abhishek Banerjee. The series is a fictionalised account of the Burari deaths. She is set to release the Tamil horror comedy Aranmanai 4 next. Tamannaah also made her Malayalam debut with the Dileep-starring action drama film Bandra, helmed by Arun Gopy.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

