Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Taylor Swift's Sydney Tour Turns Into A Nightmare Due To Sudden Storm; Fans Evacuated Safely | Watch

Taylor Swift's recent concert in Sydney suffered a setback after the location was hit by a sudden storm ending up with fans being evacuated.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans in Sydney experienced an unexpected twist during the highly anticipated concert at Accor Stadium. As excitement filled the air and fans eagerly awaited the performance, a sudden storm hit the venue prompting organisers to swiftly evacuate the floor section as a precautionary measure.

What more do we know about Taylor Swift’s Sydney havoc?

Reports indicate that the storm, along with lightning strikes, arrived less than an hour before the scheduled start time on Friday evening. Despite initial assurances from Accor Stadium that the concert would proceed "rain or shine," severe weather conditions demanded a different course of action.

 

 

However, disappointed concertgoers cooperated calmly with the evacuation efforts and actively prioritised safety amidst the stormy weather.

Inside the stadium, chaos made fans seek shelter from the unexpected storm. Uncertainty surrounding whether the show would proceed as planned or face cancellation continues. Organisers on the other hand released a statement urging attendees to remain patient and follow instructions from venue staff while staying undercover until further notice.

Advertisement

 

 

Accor Stadium wrote on X, “IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR TONIGHT (23 FEB)Please note, due to weather, the show start time has been delayed. Stay undercover until further notice and follow venue screens and staff instructions. Stay safe and remember to be kind to those around you.”

Taylor Swift resumes Sydney tour amid weather fear

 


As we write, Taylor Swift has already taken centre stage and resumed her Sydeney concert after hours of delay. The highlight of which remains Sabrina Carpenter joining Taylor to sing a medley of White Horse and Coney Island. The video is already going viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

2 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

3 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

4 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

5 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

5 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

19 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: Students Protest Against APS' Principal over Boy's Suicide

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Masked Robbers Allegedly Loot ‘Satta’ in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri | Video

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. StanChart is a permanent work-in-progress

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Paytm bank removed from list of authorised banks to buy FASTags

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. RBI explores global platforms to boost foreign access to Indian bonds

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo