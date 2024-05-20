Advertisement

Actor Ajay, renowned for his remarkable roles in Telugu cinema alongside star heroes, is set to make his Bollywood debut in the highly anticipated project Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, the Singham series is one of Bollywood’s most successful franchises, with the first two films being major blockbusters.

What will be Tollywood star Ajay's role in Singham Again?

As anticipation for the third installment grows, audiences are excited to see what new dimensions this film will bring. Ajay will be portraying a cop, sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn, who reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham. Known for his impressive performances in numerous Telugu and Tamil films, Ajay is looking forward to making his mark on the Hindi film industry with this role, though details about his character remain under wraps.

The makers of Singham Again recently shared a picture generating buzz on social media. In the image, Ajay can be seen in a police uniform, standing alongside Ajay Devgn, who is dressed in an all-black outfit.

What more do we know about Singham Again?

Singham Again is set to release on November 15 this year. The film promises the high-octane action and gripping storyline that the franchise is known for. Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which includes films like Simmba and Sooryavanshi, continues with this installment. The collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty has always been a recipe for success, and with the addition of Tollywood’s Ajay, Singham Again is poised to reach new heights. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor in the negative role.