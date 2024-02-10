Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screen on February 9 coinciding with Valentine’s Week. Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi direct the film. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon share screen space for the first time in the romantic comedy. On its first day, the movie opened to a dismal start.

On the opening day of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the film managed to pull only a decent number at the box office. On day 1, the movie raked in ₹6.50 crore. The coming weekend remains crucial to assess if the film can pick up pace.

While the Shahid Kapoor starrer has amassed a decent total on the opening day, it remains dismal compared to the actor’s other movies like Kabir Singh, Padmaavat, Udta Punjab and Shaandaar. Additionally, the film has underperformed compared to other recent films in the genre. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened to ₹11.1 crore and Jug Jugg Jeeyo collected ₹9.82 crore on day 1.

Shahid Kapoor compares Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to Terminator

Talking to the media on February 1, Shahid said, “When ‘Mr. India’ was released, and nobody in the audience thought of something like that but it did well, it’s one of our iconic films. We didn’t ask the makers that ‘this is not possible in real life, so we should not attempt telling a story like this’. One of the earlier blockbusters of Arnold Schwarzenegger is Terminator, the audience connected with it and that’s how it became a franchise. He also played a futuristic robot in the film.”

He further mentioned, “There are many films like that in Indian cinema as well, the best example is the Rajinikanth-starrer Robot. I feel, in cinema, we should show those things that are not possible in real life. The audience only cares if a film is well-made, if it is the audience does show its love for the film.”