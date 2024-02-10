Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid's Rom-com Off To A Slow Start

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screens on February 9. The film is a romantic comedy headlined by Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screen on February 9 coinciding with Valentine’s Week. Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi direct the film. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon share screen space for the first time in the romantic comedy. On its first day, the movie opened to a dismal start. 

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya gets a slow start at the box office 

On the opening day of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the film managed to pull only a decent number at the box office. On day 1, the movie raked in ₹6.50 crore. The coming weekend remains crucial to assess if the film can pick up pace. 

While the Shahid Kapoor starrer has amassed a decent total on the opening day, it remains dismal compared to the actor’s other movies like Kabir Singh, Padmaavat, Udta Punjab and Shaandaar. Additionally, the film has underperformed compared to other recent films in the genre. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened to ₹11.1 crore and Jug Jugg Jeeyo collected ₹9.82 crore on day 1. 

Shahid Kapoor compares Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to Terminator 

Talking to the media on February 1, Shahid said, “When ‘Mr. India’ was released, and nobody in the audience thought of something like that but it did well, it’s one of our iconic films. We didn’t ask the makers that ‘this is not possible in real life, so we should not attempt telling a story like this’. One of the earlier blockbusters of Arnold Schwarzenegger is Terminator, the audience connected with it and that’s how it became a franchise. He also played a futuristic robot in the film.”

He further mentioned, “There are many films like that in Indian cinema as well, the best example is the Rajinikanth-starrer Robot. I feel, in cinema, we should show those things that are not possible in real life. The audience only cares if a film is well-made, if it is the audience does show its love for the film.”

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

9 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

9 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  2. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News29 minutes ago

  3. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World30 minutes ago

  4. Haldwani Violence: 7 Magistrates Deployed, Area Divided in 5 Super Zones

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. Eagle Box Office: Ravi Teja’s Film Fails To Impress On Opening Day

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement