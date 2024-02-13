Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres on February 9. The film opened to a decent start at the box office and earned ₹6.7 crore on first day. Subsequently, the film saw a growth of 44.03 percent on its second day and earned ₹9.65 crore. TBMAUJ continued its upward trend on day three with a growth of 11.40 percent and collected ₹10.75 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk. However, the film failed its Monday as the number fell significantly despite a promising weekend.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya fails Monday test

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned ₹3.75 crore on Monday, as per Sacnilk. The numbers of TBMAUJ fell to 65.12 percent after the film did the highest business on Sunday. While most movies witness a decline in their numbers on Monday, it is expected that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film does well in the coming days due to its decent business over the weekend. Now, the total collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stands at ₹30.85 crore. Meanwhile, Shahid and Kriti's film TBMAUJ has collected ₹20 crore overseas, taking the total collection to ₹50.85 crore.

On the other hand, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha had an overall 11.06 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. TBMAUJ has registered highest occupancy in regions including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai among others. Nevertheless, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Where to watch TBMAUJ online?

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is currently in theatres. While there is no official confirmation of when the romantic comedy will be available on digital platforms, the platform for streaming has been confirmed. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video shortly after its theatrical run ends.