Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 08:33 IST

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 4: Film Witnesses 65 Percent Drop, Fails Monday Test

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres on February 9. Shahid and Kriti's film opened to a decent start at the box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
TBMAUJ
TBMAUJ | Image:Maddock Films/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres on February 9. The film opened to a decent start at the box office and earned ₹6.7 crore on first day. Subsequently, the film saw a growth of 44.03 percent on its second day and earned ₹9.65 crore. TBMAUJ continued its upward trend on day three with a growth of 11.40 percent and collected ₹10.75 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk. However, the film failed its Monday as the number fell significantly despite a promising weekend.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya fails Monday test

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned ₹3.75 crore on Monday, as per Sacnilk. The numbers of TBMAUJ fell to 65.12 percent after the film did the highest business on Sunday. While most movies witness a decline in their numbers on Monday, it is expected that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film does well in the coming days due to its decent business over the weekend. Now, the total collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stands at ₹30.85 crore. Meanwhile, Shahid and Kriti's film TBMAUJ has collected ₹20 crore overseas, taking the total collection to ₹50.85 crore.

On the other hand, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha had an overall 11.06 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. TBMAUJ has registered highest occupancy in regions including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai among others. Nevertheless, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Where to watch TBMAUJ online?

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is currently in theatres. While there is no official confirmation of when the romantic comedy will be available on digital platforms, the platform for streaming has been confirmed. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video shortly after its theatrical run ends.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 08:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

10 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

10 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

10 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

10 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

10 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

10 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

10 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

13 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

17 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

17 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE Raw Results: Explosive action unfolds as Cody Rhodes saves Sami Zayn

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. Biden Campaign's TikTok Debut Sparks National Security Concerns

    World16 minutes ago

  3. Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore In 4 Days

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Celeb Favourite Food Dishes And Recipes For A Flavourful Treat

    Lifestyle26 minutes ago

  5. Paytm continues to struggle as stock plummets to record low

    Business News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement