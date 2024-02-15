Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon witnessed a massive jump on the occasion of Valentine's Day. On February 14, TBMAUJ earned an estimated ₹6.75 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's Valentine's Day revenue was higher than its opening day, which was around ₹6.70 crore. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya took advantage of the Valentine's Day special buy-one-get-one-free offer. The total collection for the film is ₹41.35 crore. With its Thursday collections, the film is expected to finish its first week of release with around ₹43-44 crore. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's worldwide revenue has surpassed ₹60 crore.

A still from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Image: X

How will Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya perform in the coming days?

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is enjoying a free run at the domestic box office, with no major releases in the theatres. While Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter continues to draw low interest at the box office, the only other films on the horizon are Vidyut Jammal starrer Crakk and Varun Grover's directorial debut film All India Rank.

Advertisement

A still from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Image: X

The next big film to compete with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya could be Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha in March. However, it is expected that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film performs well in the coming and end its lifetime run with a respectable count.

Advertisement

A still from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Image: X

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya witnesses a massive jump

On Valentine's Day, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer TBMAUJ witnessed a massive jump of around 75 percent or more, as per Sacnilk. Valentine's Day has given a boost to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer film. Meanwhile, TBMAUJ enjoyed an occupancy of around 19.33 percent in the theatres on Valentine's Day.