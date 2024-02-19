Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Biz Picks Up Pace On 2nd Weekend, Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screens on February 9. Fronted by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film is a romantic comedy. On the completion of its 2-week theatrical run, the film has emerged as a success not just in India, but overseas as well. The film is directed by Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya inches closer to ₹100 crore worldwide

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya opened to a modest box office collection. The Shahid Kapoor film minted ₹6.7 crore on Day 1 and ₹26.95 crore on the opening weekend. On the second weekend of the film’s theatrical run, the movie started off by minting ₹2.85 crore on Friday.

On the next day, the second Saturday, the movie amassed ₹5 crore in collection. On the subsequent Sunday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya minted ₹6 crore. The film has amassed a total of ₹58.2 crores in India. It has emerged as one of Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing films.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya gets an overwhelming response overseas



While the film’s collection in India has been modest, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya has garnered an overwhelming response overseas. The movie has minted 98.06 crore gross at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday. Production house Maddock Films shared the movie’s three-day collection on its official X page. “Your love is making this family entertainer triumph at the Box Office. Go watch this blend of romance, comedy, & family drama for complete entertainment!” The banner captioned a poster stating the film raised Rs 98.06 crore in worldwide gross in nine days.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya has become the fifth highest-grossing film of Shahid Kapoor in his career. The actor’s highest grosser remains Padmaavat with (₹302.15 crore) followed by Kabir Singh (₹278.8 crore), R…Rajkumar (65.95 crore) and Udta Punjab (₹60.33 crore). Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid in the role of Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot, named Sifra, played by Kriti. The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.