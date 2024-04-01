Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Co-director Says He Wanted To Make A Movie On Man Vs Machine

Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has become one of the biggest movies of the year. The film is headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Days after the release of the movie, the co-director Amit Joshi opened up on how the film was conceptualised.

I look for unique subjects that have never been done before in Indian cinema: TMBAUJ co-director

With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the aim was to make a massy entertainer exploring the theme of man versus machine, says the film's co-director Amit Joshi. The movie, currently streaming on Prime Video, revolves around Shahid Kapoor’s character who falls for a robot, played by Kriti Sanon. Directed by Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the love story released in theatres

in February. "I look for unique subjects that have never been done before in Indian cinema. (With this film) I wanted to tell a story of man versus machine. There was always that one thought that I had to write a film on this (theme) because all of us are surrounded by machines today," Joshi told PTI. "We thought about making a film which should appeal to mass Indian audience," he added.

Amit Joshi on casting Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Joshi said Kapoor and Sanon were the first choices to headline the film. "I have always been fond of Shahid as an actor. We (Joshi and Sah) thought he will convince audiences about the possibility of falling in love with a robot. When you write a story, you also think if there is a possibility that people are going to accept this or not. So, you need a convincing actor." Kapoor liked the film, and when Sanon was given a narration, she also agreed to come on board immediately, he recalled.

"I am really blessed that two talented actors said 'yes' to my film." Asked if there was a possibility for a sequel, the director said if given a chance he would love to come up with a second part. Joshi said he has multiple scripts with him including a superhero film and a young-adult romance drama that he hopes to greenlight in the near future.

