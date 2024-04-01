×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Co-director Says He Wanted To Make A Movie On Man Vs Machine

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-director Amit Joshi has opened up on how the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer was conceptualised.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has become one of the biggest movies of the year. The film is headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Days after the release of the movie, the co-director Amit Joshi opened up on how the film was conceptualised. 

I look for unique subjects that have never been done before in Indian cinema: TMBAUJ co-director 

With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the aim was to make a massy entertainer exploring the theme of man versus machine, says the film's co-director Amit Joshi. The movie, currently streaming on Prime Video, revolves around Shahid Kapoor’s character who falls for a robot, played by Kriti Sanon. Directed by Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the love story released in theatres 

in February. "I look for unique subjects that have never been done before in Indian cinema. (With this film) I wanted to tell a story of man versus machine. There was always that one thought that I had to write a film on this (theme) because all of us are surrounded by machines today," Joshi told PTI. "We thought about making a film which should appeal to mass Indian audience," he added.

Amit Joshi on casting Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 

Joshi said Kapoor and Sanon were the first choices to headline the film. "I have always been fond of Shahid as an actor. We (Joshi and Sah) thought he will convince audiences about the possibility of falling in love with a robot. When you write a story, you also think if there is a possibility that people are going to accept this or not. So, you need a convincing actor." Kapoor liked the film, and when Sanon was given a narration, she also agreed to come on board immediately, he recalled.

"I am really blessed that two talented actors said 'yes' to my film." Asked if there was a possibility for a sequel, the director said if given a chance he would love to come up with a second part. Joshi said he has multiple scripts with him including a superhero film and a young-adult romance drama that he hopes to greenlight in the near future.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

ECI

4 minutes ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

Oppn Unites Over Kejriwal

9 minutes ago
Churchill Brothers blank TRAU FC 2-0 in I-League

Churchill beat TRAU FC

11 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

6 AM Wake-up Call to 5:30

11 minutes ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

CM Kejriwal News Updates

15 minutes ago
Trent Boult

MI vs RR: Standouts

16 minutes ago
Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top 5 in table

24 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Al Jazeera Closure

29 minutes ago
Riyan Parag against Mumbai Indians

RR beat MI by 6 wickets

34 minutes ago
Google

Google to destroy browsin

37 minutes ago
Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City beat Hyd FC

37 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Return

38 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR

an hour ago
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede Case

an hour ago
Byju Raveendran

BYJU's delays March pay

an hour ago
Heeriye

DQ in Heeriye Video

an hour ago
Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office

an hour ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. At 25, Sambhavi Choudhary Youngest Dalit Woman in Fray For LS Polls

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh Woman Dies on the Spot in Bus Accident in Naina Devi Town

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Zomato Delists Patiala's Cake Kanha Bakery After Girl's Death

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo