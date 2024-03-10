Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Singer Raghav Says He Was ‘Scared’ To Remake The Song

Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screens on February 9. The Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer was a hit at the box office. Not just the film, the songs in the movie have also become chartbusters. The title track of the film is a remake of the 2004 song of the same name. Days after the film’s release, the singer of the song has opened up on remaking it for the film.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya singer opens up about recreating his song

When Raghav released the original version of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2004, the singer says the song was perfect for the time and he was a bit "scared" about recreating it for the newly released Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer. Raghav and composer Tanishk Bagchi collaborated on the new version of Teri Baaton Mein Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with singer Asees Kaur.

"It was a little scary because in my mind the original was perfect for the time. The rhythm was hard, the vocals were beautiful and it just felt like a song that really defines me. It was kind of like giving your baby away into someone else's hands to see if it's treated with respect. But the new version came out pretty great, it feels good," the singer, whose full name is Raghav Mathur, told PTI in an interview.

Raghav opened on ‘Indie music’ scene in current times

Compared to where it was in the 2000s, indie music is in a better place right now, he said, adding the pandemic has given power back in the hands of listeners instead of influential music labels. "The mid 2009 to maybe a little bit before COVID, this is a market in India that now bears so much influence on what's happening in the music world but the film industry controls 99.9 per cent of it.

"There was almost just no avenue to have a stage the kind of I had at the beginning of my career. What's changed, particularly during COVID, is that even the historic sort of bigwigs of the industry had to succumb to the realisation (that fans can) do a million reels to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Billie Jean or Laal Dupatta, they can do anything," the 42-year-old said. One can try influencer campaigns but you can't fake something living in people's hearts and gradually grow into views, added Raghav.

(With inputs from PTI)