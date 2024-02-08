Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the upcming romantic comedy film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film is all set to hit the big screens on February 9. Makers of the movies have unveiled the first song from the film today, January 12.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya first song is a peppy dance number

The first song from the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was unveiled by makers on January 12. The song is titled Laal Peeli Akhiyaan and features Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in the peppy dance track. The visuals of the song show the lead actors taking on a robotic dance as they groove to the dance number.

The song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is penned by Neeraj Rajawat. Romy and Tanishk Bagchi have lent their voice to the song while the latter has also handled the song’s music. Along with the song the makers have also announced that the film’s trailer will be unveiled on January 18.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features an ‘impossible love story’

On January 10, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon revealed that the title of their upcoming film is Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and it is slated to release on February 9. The makers of the film also released a new poster with the title, where Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are seen sharing an intimate moment. Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared the poster and wrote: “This Valentine’s Day, experience an impossible love story.”

Shahid shared the same poster and gave the same caption as Kriti. The film’s title seems to be taken from singer Raghav’s song of the same name as the motion poster has a revamped version playing in the background. The film is referred to as an impossible love story. The film also features Dharmendra after the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The upcoming film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

(With inputs from IANS)

