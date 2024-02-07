Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has stirred up controversy as netizens draw parallels to the 2004 song Teri Baaton Mein by Raghav. Social media erupted with claims that the film's title appears to be directly borrowed from the popular track. In response to the uproar, Raghav took to his Instagram handle to address the situation.

A file photo of Raghav | Image: Instagram

Raghav clarifies rumours about Teri Baaton Mein song

While hinting at more revelations in the coming weeks, Raghav chose to shed light on the origin of the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song's lyrics, revealing a familial connection. Raghav credited his mother for crafting the lyrics, recounting how the creative process unfolded in collaboration with his father.

Raghav disclosed that the Hindi melody and cadence for the song were initially inspired by the reggae classic Murder She Wrote. Expressing gratitude to his manager for introducing him to the instrumental, Raghav emphasised the role his mother played in bringing the lyrics to life, describing it as a serendipitous moment.

Raghav wrote on his Instagram handle, "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages (literally hundreds) about the title of the new film called “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” starring @shahidkapoor & @kritisanon being clearly inspired by my song “Teri Baaton” with the same lyrics. I’ll have more to say about that and the film itself in the coming days and weeks. But today I wanna tell you the story of Teri Baaton and how the credit for its timelessness goes to the best lyricist I’ve ever worked with. My mom."

He further added, "When my manager in 2003 @nyronepersaud got me the instrumental to the reggae classic Murder She Wrote (produced by Sly and Robbie) it wasn’t any English vibes on it that came to me first, though eventually they did and that would become Angel Eyes, I had the melody and cadence for a Hindi song originally, it was Teri Baaton that was in my head.. I was singing/ humming it around the house constantly. Now, if you know my mom. She’s immensely talented and funny, there’s really nothing she can’t do well and with ease.. so … I asked mom to have a go at the lyrics, and the rest is history. It was written that day. Mom often says it came to her like manna from heaven. But as my family knows the only thing heaven sent, was her. My dad acted as a conduit between Mom writing the lyrics upstairs and me trying to fit them in to the melody/ rhythm in my head downstairs. What a memory. I’m so lucky my parents chose me and even luckier that arguably my greatest hit was written by my biggest supporter. Thank you Mom. Your work will now live in Bollywood forever. As it should. I thank the universe everyday that I see so much of mom in Riya. I’m lucky. Also…. that movie poster, for those asking.. that’s @shahidkapoor , not me.. it’s cool, i understand the mixup. Happens all the time."

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya poster | Image: X

Teri Baaton Mein song's global recognition

Notably, Teri Baaton Mein had garnered attention when it was featured in the Oscar-nominated film The White Tiger (2021), starring Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Adarsh Gourav. Raghav reflected on the unexpected global success of the track, expressing gratitude that it resonated with both the youth of its time and the newer generation.

Returning to the film in question, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya explores the intriguing narrative of Shahid Kapoor portraying a robot scientist who develops emotions and ultimately marries Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra – an intelligent female robot. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9 and features veteran actor Dharmendra.

