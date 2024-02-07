Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya. This is the first time the two actors have collaborated for a film. At the trailer launch event of the film held on Thursday, January 18, Shahid Kapoor revealed that the scripts he heard post Kabir Singh did not excite him enough to take them up.

Shahid, who played the role of a skilled surgeon, finds himself descending into a downward spiral of self-destruction when he learns that his girlfriend Preeti, portrayed by Kiara Advani, has chosen to marry another man. The 2019 film received mixed review. Some critiques were pointed towards the film for its portrayal of misogyny and toxic masculinity, accusing it of glamorising violence against women.

A file photo of Shahid Aand Kriti from the trailer launch event | Image: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor reveals post Kabir Singh he wasn't offered exciting scripts

During the trailer launch event of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya, when Shahid Kapoor was asked if it was a conscious decision to shift back to the romantic comedy genre after starring in projects like Bloody Daddy and Farzi, where he played intense characters, he responded by saying, “Post Kabir Singh, I didn’t hear anything that was exciting.” He continued, "Then popped in this film, and I was like, this is it. We have to tell a love story that hasn’t been told before. Will people like it, or not like it, will they accept it, not accept it, that’s the journey as an artiste, as a creative person that you have to take."

He went on to express his desire to do something lighthearted and enjoyable, while admitting that it is a difficult genre to master. Shahid emphasised the difficulty of finding scripts that offer something new to the audience. While adding that love stories are especially challenging, Shahid said he believes Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya addressed the issue of how to introduce novelty into a love story. “I have been missing doing something light and fun definitely but honestly it is the most difficult genre to crack. I listen to ten scripts a month. People don't know that but there is so much to hear. I know people tell me, ‘Aur picture karo’ but it is so difficult to find scripts that you feel that you are going to offer the audience something new. Love stories are the most difficult genre to do.”

Reflecting on his experience with Kabir Singh, he stated that the character in that film was new to him. ““When I did Kabir Singh, the character was new for me, the entire journey, the way the entire relationship was, it was shocking but it was new,” he added.

Shahid Kapoor's quirky reply on being asked what he'll wish for on getting Aladdin's chirag

During the event, when Shahid Kapoor was asked what he will wish for if he gets Aladdin's lamp for a day, he replied, “Agar mujhe ek din ke liye Aladdin Ka chirag mile toh main chahunga maine jo 35-36 filmein ki hai unn sabko main blockbuster bana du.” He added, "Kyunki past mein jaake kuch nai badal skate, future ko control kar sakte hai kuch had tak but past ko clean up kar denge."

Meanwhile, in the film, Shahid Kapoor portrays the character of a robot scientist who develops falls in love with Kriti Sanon's character named Sifra, a female robot. The film will release in theatres on February 9 during the Valentine's Week.