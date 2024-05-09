Thai Action Star Tony Jaa To Make Bollywood Debut With Anshuman Jha Starrer Lakadbaggha 2

Advertisement

Thai martial artists and actors Dan Chupong and Tony Jaa are set to star in Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business. The upcoming film will be a sequel to the 2023 film Lakadbaggha, starring Anshuman Jha, Riddhi Dogra and Eksha Kerung in the lead. Jha will return to the franchise. The movie will also feature Sunny Pang in an important role.

Anshuman Jha reacts to Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa getting on board Lakadbaggha 2

Jha, who will also star in Lakadbaggha 2, said he is happy to collaborate with "some of the biggest Asian stars" like Chupong and Jaa. "Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa are some of the biggest Asian stars and I am a huge fan of these Asian stars. It will be a dream come true for me in addition to being a huge responsibility to be an action film with any of them," the actor said in a statement.

Tony Jaa

More about Lakadbaggha 2

Lakadbaggha 2 is expected to go on floors later this year. Vicky Arora (RRR & Ramayana) and Kecha Kamphakdee (Ong-Bak) have been cast to direct the action in the movie. The film's sequel will be directed by ad filmmaker Sanjay Shetty, who is also the Krav-Maga World title holder. Filming will take place throughout Southeast Asia. With the arrival of these Asian masters of martial arts, this action movie is picking up the pace in anticipation of the follow-up.

The first film in the franchise was an action vigilante film revolving around Arjun (Jha), a martial arts master who moonlights as a saviour of animals. How he gets mixed up with illegal animal traders after he saves a hyena from poachers forms the plot of the story. Directed by Victor Mukherjee and penned by Alok Sharma, Lakadbaggha also starred Milind Soman.