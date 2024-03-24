Updated May 19th, 2022 at 14:44 IST
Thai Massage: Gajraj Rao to play 70-year-old man in Imtiaz Ali's next; Check release date
Actors Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu Sharma-starrer Thai Massage will open in theatres countrywide on August 26, the producers announced on Thursday. Written and directed by three-time national award winner Mangesh Hadawale, the movie is produced by Imtiaz Ali, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment, a press release from the makers read.
Gajraj Rao to play an old man in Imtiaz Ali's Thai Massage
Billed as a family entertainer, Thai Massage is set in Ujjain and Thailand and presents the heartwarming tale of a traditional man (Rao) in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction, the official synopsis of the film read.
The film marks the first collaboration between Rao, best known for Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Lootcase, and Sharma of Mirzapur fame. In addition to Rao and Sharma, the movie also features Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.
Image: Instagram/@gajrajrao
Published May 19th, 2022 at 14:44 IST
