Published 02:37 IST, September 14th 2024
The Buckingham Murders Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates: Kareena Kapoor Film Off To A Dismal Start
The Buckingham Murders features Kareena Kapoor in the lead role and hit the big screens on September 13. The film also stars chef Ranveer Brar.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor is also the producer of The Buckingham Murders. | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:50 IST, September 13th 2024