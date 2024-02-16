Advertisement

The Kerala Story has finally released on OTT. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, the film directed by Sudipto Sen released in theatres in May 2023. One of the highest grossers of 2023, unlike most films nowadays, which release on OTT within weeks, sometimes even days of its theatrical release, it took The Kerala Story over nine months to find a streaming partner.

But why was The Kerala Story's OTT release delayed? What hurdles did the makers face? We spoke to filmmaker Sudipto Sen who, while admitting that it is an emotional day for him, revealed that there was a well-designed plan to boycott his film.

"We had been boycotted...nobody was interested in taking our film and it was happening in a way that we have reason to believe that it was very well planned, well designed. The kind of reactions we were getting, it felt like there was something against us being hatched. These seven, eight months...it was a trying time for us. Finally, thanks to Zee5 that they agreed, came forward and decided to take it up. I think that is the strength of the truth," Sen told Republic.

"We never thought of hurting anybody's sentiment. We wanted to tell the stories of the girls' suffering and misery. Towards the end of the film, we gave testimonies. But even after that if the film is tagged as 'propaganda' or 'Islamophobic', it's sad," he answered when asked if he has apprehensions that the controversy surrounding The Kerala Story will reignite with the film now releasing on OTT.

On being asked who he thinks were the forces behind the boycott, Sen said that because his film had almost exposed the ISIS module in India, some did not "take it nicely". "I'm in Bombay. I am supposed to be diplomatic and in tune with the industry, but I have no reason to hide my emotion. Today is an extremely emotional day for me. The existing industry...I am critical about it. My film is considered a bold film. We called a spade a spade. The ISIS design is thoughtfully and in a planned manner being implemented in our country and Kerala is the epicenter of that...we almost exposed that in our film, and some didn't take it nicely."

He continued, "Few political parties in West Bengal and in Tamil Nadu "banned" our film. Nobody can ban a film except the censor board. Only CBFC has the right (to ban a film), it's a constitutional body. If a constitutional body has passed a film, it's supposed to release everywhere. But they banned The Kerala Story with their power and might. They did not understand that my film is not about Islam. It is about radical Islam which got the religion a bad name."

"I have a feeling that they are ganged up against us and that is the reason no established actor is interested to work with us. Our film is nowhere at the mainstream award ceremonies, there's no recognition, we are not invited. What do you think this is? Either their ego has been hurt that an outsider like Sudipto Sen's film or a Vipul Amrit Lal Shah who was not in the league of Rs 300 core films...their film has done well, or they are politically threatened to not take our side. They are, in a planned manner, ignoring us," Sen said.

"But I have no complaint against them. Let them do their job, I am doing mine. We are coming with another film called Bastar. Again, we will talk about some uncomfortable truth which industry has avoided talking about," Sen concluded.