English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Exclusive/ The Kerala Story Director Addresses Delay In Film's OTT Release, Says 'We Had Been Boycotted'

Sudipto Sen, while admitting that it is an emotional day for him as the film premieres on OTT, revealed that there was a well-designed plan to boycott his film.

Mugdha Kapoor
The Kerala Story
The Kerala Story | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

The Kerala Story has finally released on OTT. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, the film directed by Sudipto Sen released in theatres in May 2023. One of the highest grossers of 2023, unlike most films nowadays, which release on OTT within weeks, sometimes even days of its theatrical release, it took The Kerala Story over nine months to find a streaming partner.

But why was The Kerala Story's OTT release delayed? What hurdles did the makers face? We spoke to filmmaker Sudipto Sen who, while admitting that it is an emotional day for him, revealed that there was a well-designed plan to boycott his film.

Advertisement
A still from The Kerala Story | Image: IMDb

"We had been boycotted...nobody was interested in taking our film and it was happening in a way that we have reason to believe that it was very well planned, well designed. The kind of reactions we were getting, it felt like there was something against us being hatched. These seven, eight months...it was a trying time for us. Finally, thanks to Zee5 that they agreed, came forward and decided to take it up. I think that is the strength of the truth," Sen told Republic.

"We never thought of hurting anybody's sentiment. We wanted to tell the stories of the girls' suffering and misery. Towards the end of the film, we gave testimonies. But even after that if the film is tagged as 'propaganda' or 'Islamophobic', it's sad," he answered when asked if he has apprehensions that the controversy surrounding The Kerala Story will reignite with the film now releasing on OTT.

Advertisement
The Kerala Story Poster | Image: IMDb

On being asked who he thinks were the forces behind the boycott, Sen said that because his film had almost exposed the ISIS module in India, some did not "take it nicely". "I'm in Bombay. I am supposed to be diplomatic and in tune with the industry, but I have no reason to hide my emotion. Today is an extremely emotional day for me. The existing industry...I am critical about it. My film is considered a bold film. We called a spade a spade. The ISIS design is thoughtfully and in a planned manner being implemented in our country and Kerala is the epicenter of that...we almost exposed that in our film, and some didn't take it nicely."

He continued, "Few political parties in West Bengal and in Tamil Nadu "banned" our film. Nobody can ban a film except the censor board. Only CBFC has the right (to ban a film), it's a constitutional body. If a constitutional body has passed a film, it's supposed to release everywhere. But they banned The Kerala Story with their power and might. They did not understand that my film is not about Islam. It is about radical Islam which got the religion a bad name."

Advertisement

"I have a feeling that they are ganged up against us and that is the reason no established actor is interested to work with us. Our film is nowhere at the mainstream award ceremonies, there's no recognition, we are not invited. What do you think this is? Either their ego has been hurt that an outsider like Sudipto Sen's film or a Vipul Amrit Lal Shah who was not in the league of Rs 300 core films...their film has done well, or they are politically threatened to not take our side. They are, in a planned manner, ignoring us," Sen said.

A still from The Kerala Story | Image: IMDb

"But I have no complaint against them. Let them do their job, I am doing mine. We are coming with another film called Bastar. Again, we will talk about some uncomfortable truth which industry has avoided talking about," Sen concluded.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

9 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

44 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo