The Sabarmati Report: After Haryana, MP, Chattisgarh, Vikrant Massey Film Made Tax-Free In Rajasthan
The Sabarmati Report, based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, has been made tax free in Rajasthan, announced, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A still from The Sabarmati Report | Image: X
