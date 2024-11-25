Published 11:57 IST, November 25th 2024
The Sabarmati Report Box Office Day 10: Film Registers Jump On 2nd Weekend, Still Trails 12th Fail
The Sabarmati Report, which has been made tax-free in 7 states, is based on real-life incidents and features Vikrant Massey in the lead role.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection: The Vikrant Massey hit the big screen on November 15 and began with a decent start. Following its release, owing to a positive word of mouth the film registered a growth in business. Consequently, the movie, based on a real-life incident of a train burning in 2002 in Godhra, Gujarat, was declared tax-free in 7 states. The slashed prices and positive word of mouth have driven the film's business further and it has fared better in the second weekend than opening weekend.
The Sabarmati Report performs better on the second weekend than opening weekend
The Sabarmati Report features Vikrant Massey in the lead role alongside Ridhi Dogra and Raashi Khanna. The film opened to a decent ₹ 1.25 Cr in India. The drama registered a positive trend in the collection on the positive days.
In the first weekend of release, the movie, minted ₹6.35 crore. On the second Friday of release, The Sabarmati Report raked in ₹1.4 crore, followed by ₹2.6 crore on Saturday and ₹3.10 core on Sunday. On the second weekend of release, the movie collected ₹7.1 crore, as per Sacnilk. The Vikrant Massey starrer has amassed a total of ₹18.60 crore.
The Sabarmati Report becomes the third-highest Vikrant Massey grossers, yet to surpass 12th Fail
The Sabarmati Report has quickly cemented its space in becoming one of the most talked about movies of the year. While the film has been amassing a decent collection at the box office, it is yet to surpass the collection of 12th Fail. Featuring Vikrant Massey, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial was also based on a real-life incident and earned massive praise for the actor. The movie raked in a total of ₹ 56.24 Cr at the domestic collection.
The Sabarmati Report has been declared tax-free in seven states in India - Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra in February 2002.
