Published 09:33 IST, November 21st 2024

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikrant Massey Starrer Surpasses ₹10 Crore Mark

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection: On Wednesday, Vikrant Massey's political drama earned approximately ₹1.45 crore at the box office, per Sacnilk.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident
The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident | Image: IMDb
