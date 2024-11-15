Published 20:54 IST, November 15th 2024
The Sabarmati Report Box Office Day 1 Estimates: Vikrant Massey Starrer Opens Low Like 12th Fail
The Sabarmati Report Box Office: The Sabarmati Report witnessed less than 20% theatre occupancy on Friday. It is projected to open less than ₹1 crore on day 1.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Sabarmati Report released on November 15 | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:54 IST, November 15th 2024