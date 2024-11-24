The Sabarmati Report Box Office: Tax-Free In 7 States, How Much Has Film On 'Godhra Kand' Collected?

The Sabarmati Report: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami watched The Sabarmati Report in Dehradun along with the movie team on Sunday. Lauding the movie and the entire team for bringing out the 'truth', the Chief Minister announced that The Sabarmati Report will be made tax-free in Uttarakhand. Talks are being held for the film's tax-free status in Goa as well after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently attended the screening of the film at the ongoing 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami watches The Sabarmati Report with Vikrant Massey | Image: Vikrant Massey/Instagram

The reduced ticket prices of the film are expected to give its business a boost.

The Sabarmati Report box office witnesses a jump

The Sabarmati Report released on November 15 and is running into its second weekend now. So far, it has collected ₹16.36 crore in nine days. The Sunday numbers, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, are expected to witness a further boost.

"#TheSabarmatiReport witnesses remarkable growth of 70.97% on its second Saturday, trending better than its first Saturday [₹ 2.18 cr]... With Sunday expected to deliver strong numbers, the Weekend 2 total is set to climb even higher. Terrific growth is observed in #Mumbai circuit, as well as in #Delhi, #Bengaluru and #Hyderabad. #TheSabarmatiReport [Week 2] Fri 1.55 cr, Sat 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice (sic)," Adarsh shared in a post on X.

What states have declared The Sabarmati Report tax-free?

So far, the film has been declared tax-free in seven states in India - Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

The Sabarmati Report poster | Image: X