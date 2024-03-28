The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey Turns Journalist To Investigate The Godhra Incident

Advertisement

Gearing up for its highly anticipated release on May 3, 2024, The Sabarmati Report is set to dive deep into an event that unfolded aboard the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002. The incident that took place near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat, India is getting translated into a heart-wrenching narrative for the big screen.

What does the teaser of The Sabarmati Report show?

The teaser offers a glimpse into the untold truths that have remained concealed for over two decades since the tragic incident on the Sabarmati Express. Lead actors Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra are leading the cast. Before the teaser release, the makers also paid tribute to the victims of the Godhra Burning Train incident through an emotionally charged video.

Vikrant took to his social media and shared the teaser with the caption, “An event that shook the nation. Turned into an incident that changed Indian history forever. Presenting the #TheSabarmatiReport, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024".

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, The Sabarmati Report is a Vikir Films Production helmed by director Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

For the unversed, Vikrant Massey was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail.

Recently while talking to GQ India, Vikrant shared the struggles of pulling that character so well. He said, “I spent almost a year and a half preparing for the film, and the three months prior to the shooting were filled with extensive workshops and reading sessions. I had to lose weight and tan my skin. While tanning, my skin actually got burnt, and I freaked out, thinking we’d have to push our shoot by a couple of weeks.”

The movie went on to become a box office blockbuster and earned around Rs 70 crores globally.