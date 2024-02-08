Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna Starrer’s Release Date Locked

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra will feature in The Sabarmati Report, set to release on May 3 later this year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Sabarmati Report
The Sabarmati Report | Image:IMDb
Vikrant Massey, who is basking in the success of his recently released film 12th Fail, will be seen next in The Sabarmati Report with Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. The film is helmed by critically acclaimed director Ranjan Chandel, who previously directed the popular web series Grahan.

Take a look at the first look of The Sabarmati Report

According to the makers, the film is inspired by true events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

On Monday, the makers shared an announcement video on Instagram offering a first look at the film. Along with the video, they revealed the release date, which is May 3. "Get ready to unfold the history with an untold story - The Sabarmati Report - a riveting journey into the 2002 incident that left an indelible mark on the entire nation! In cinemas on 3rd May 2024," read the caption.

More about The Sabarmati Report

The film is being produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents and A Vikir Films Production. More details surrounding what characters the actors will play in the film are under wraps.

When Vikrant Massey Revealed Why He Chose Balika Vadhu: I Was A Small Part Of That Show But..., Telly Talk News | Zoom TV
(A file photo of Vikrant | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna?

Apart from The Sabarmati Report, both the actors are gearing up for their respective projects. Vikrant will be next seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The cast completed the shoot a few months ago and Netflix is expected to announce the release date soon. Raashii, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. The film is slated to release on March 15. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

