sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |

Published 17:48 IST, November 18th 2024

The Sabarmati Report Vs Kanguva Hindi Box Office: Vikrant's Film Picks Pace After PM's Endorsement

The Sabarmati Report Vs Kanguva Hindi Box Office: The new movies have witnessed slow business over the first weekend but could turn things around.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident
The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:35 IST, November 18th 2024

Narendra Modi Amit Shah Disha Patani Diwali