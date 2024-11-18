Published 17:48 IST, November 18th 2024
The Sabarmati Report Vs Kanguva Hindi Box Office: Vikrant's Film Picks Pace After PM's Endorsement
The Sabarmati Report Vs Kanguva Hindi Box Office: The new movies have witnessed slow business over the first weekend but could turn things around.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:35 IST, November 18th 2024