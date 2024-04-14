Advertisement

The Vaccine War helmed by Vivek Agnihotri faced stiff competition from Chandramukhi 2 and Fukrey 3 at the box office as they released together on September 28. Following the clash, the Nana Patekar starrer failed to perform well in theatres and even opened to a low start at the box office. The jump in the box office numbers came when the makers announced the 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer on tickets on Sunday. However, the film has been underperforming and has been witnessing a decline in its numbers, causing a threat to its theatrical run.

3 things you need to know

The Vaccine War had a three-way clash with Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 at the box office.

The film grossed the highest (₹ 2.25 crore) on its first Sunday.

The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Pallavi Joshi, and others in prominent roles.

The Vaccine War sees a steady growth

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the total collection of The Vaccine War stands at ₹ 8.59 crore at the India box office after collecting just ₹ 47 lakh on Thursday. On October 5, the film maintained an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 10.75% in theatres. The morning shows witnessed 9.69% occupancy and went to 9.33% for the afternoon shows. The evening shows registered 10.50% occupancy and the night screenings showed an upward trend with an occupancy of 13.48%, according to Sacnilk.

(The Vaccine War witness a decline in its numbers | Image: Instagram)

PM Modi lauds makers of The Vaccine War

On October 5, while addressing a rally in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special mention of The Vaccine War. In his speech, he said, “Maine suna hai ek film aayi hai The Vaccine War, Bharat mein Covid se ladai ladne ke liye hamare desh ke vaigyanikon ne jo raat-din mehanat ki, apne lab mein ek rishi ki tarah sadhana ki.. us film mein inn sabhi baaton ko darshaya gaya hai. Main yeh film banane valon ko badhaai deta hoon ki unhonne yeh film banakar vaigyaanikon aur vigyaan ko mahatav diya. (I have heard that a film called 'The Vaccine War' has been released, which depicts the relentless efforts of our country's scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages. In this film, all these aspects have been portrayed. I congratulate the makers of this film for highlighting the importance of scientists and science).”